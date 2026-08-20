Hiking in Northern Norway: Peaks, Precipices, and Practical Tips

Coming from South Africa, I thought I knew what dramatic coastal mountains looked like. I’ve braved wind-whipped trails up Tugela Falls and scrambled up Lion’s Head. But trading South Africa’s sunny shores for hiking in northern Norway above the Arctic Circle is a whole different ballgame (it also serves as proof that I occasionally will endure mild self-punishment in the name of a good view.)

This trip was booked as part of a group trip with Tres Adventures– the same company I went to Iceland with. However, it was NOT discounted or sponsored in any way.

When researching the trip itinerary through Senja and the Lofoten Islands, I was equal parts thrilled and apprehensive. As a moderately fit woman in my mid-thirties (someone who stays active and loves to move my body in different ways, but isn’t an elite mountaineer or free climber) Norway’s vertical terrain looked like a personal affront. Norwegians clearly do not believe in switchbacks. Why weave gently up a mountain when you can simply walk straight up the side of a cliff?

After spending an incredible week questioning my quad strength under the midnight sun, I’ve put together an overview for three iconic hikes that I think are worth doing: Hesten, Reinebringen, and Ryten.

How fit do I need to be to manage a trip like this?

To pull off Hesten, Reinebringen, and Ryten in a single week without weeping on a mountain pass, you’ll need the cardiovascular capacity of a caffeinated mountain goat and knees that don’t hold a grudge. While technical climbing skills aren’t required, Norwegian trail designers notoriously despise switchbacks… meaning you’ll spend your days negotiating 2,000 vertical Sherpa steps up Reinebringen, slogging through Ryten’s ankle deep mud, and scrambling up Hesten’s slick granite, totalling over 1,500 meters of pure vertical elevator shaft.

You should be comfortable exercising continuously for 3 to 5 hours at a moderate incline without long rests.

It is my advice that you train for a trip like this which for some- may include hiking itself, but for others might only have access to a gym. In the case of the latter, this video may help.

1. Hesten (Senja): Facing the Iconic Segla Spine

Located on the dramatic island of Senja, Hesten is famous for providing the ultimate view of Segla- a mountain that looks suspiciously like a giant, angry shark fin rising directly out of the ocean.

Distance: 5 km round trip

5 km round trip Elevation Gain: 500 m

500 m Duration: 2.5 to 3.5 hours

2.5 to 3.5 hours Difficulty: Moderate (Steep near the upper ridge)

The Trail Experience

The trail starts near the small village of Fjordgård. The initial stretch takes you up a gentle gravel track before transitioning into a muddy, boggy slope.

The start of the trail

Coming from South Africa’s dryer soils, navigating spongy Arctic mud was a real adjustment! Waterproof hiking boots are a complete necessity here.

There’s plenty of space to rest on the side of the trail and the views are wonderful as you go up (look behind you!). However, it is STEEP.

As you reach the saddle between Hesten and Segla, the ground becomes even steeper and rockier. There is a bit of scramble which requires actual hands-on-rock coordination, and if you have even a mild fear of heights, your brain will politely remind you that humans were not built with wings. If you experience mild vertigo, the sheer drop-offs into the Atlantic below will make your heart race, but the path on top is wide enough to feel secure.

The Reward

Standing on Hesten’s ridge staring straight at Segla’s vertical drop makes every burning muscle worth it. It’s dramatic, majestic, and ideal for convincing people on Instagram that you are a fearless explorer.

2. Reinebringen (Lofoten): The Staircase to Arctic Paradise

If you’ve ever seen a photo of the Lofoten Islands on social media- with dramatic dark peaks framing tiny fishing villages clustered on islands below- it was almost certainly taken from the summit of Reinebringen.

Distance: 2.2 km round trip

2.2 km round trip Elevation Gain: 510 m

510 m Duration: 2 to 3 hours

2 to 3 hours Difficulty: Strenuous (Pure leg-and lung workout!)

The Trail Experience

Reinebringen used to be a notoriously dangerous, muddy scramble. Thanks to skilled Nepalese Sherpas, a magnificent staircase of nearly 1,560 stone steps was constructed to protect the terrain and make the summit safer.

Don’t let the word “stairs” fool you into thinking it’s easy (which is what happened to me). Climbing over 1,500 steep stone steps without flat breaks is an intense cardio workout! My calves were burning within 20 minutes. By step 400, your calves will start writing a formal complaint. By step 1,000, you’ll be negotiating with whatever higher power you believe in. The secret is to embrace the wooden resting benches, nod knowingly at fellow breathless tourists, and maintain a slow, dignified crawl. You might feel like giving up along the way especially because the views going up the trail aren’t very exciting. Don’t! Hold out for the views on the top- it’s worth it, I promise!

The stone steps stop just shy of the narrow summit ridge. The final 10–15 meters are on loose soil and rock. Be extremely careful here, especially on the descent, and stick strictly to the main crest.

The Reward

Reaching the crest reveals a postcard-perfect 360-degree panorama. You instantly forget the 1,560 reasons you had to regret starting the climb.

3. Ryten & Kvalvika Beach: The Cliffside Wonder

If Reinebringen is an intense workout, Ryten is a classic day out. Located on Moskenesøya, this hike offers a delightful mix of rolling green hills, wooden boardwalks over bogs, and jaw-dropping cliff-edge views.

Distance: 7 km round trip

7 km round trip Elevation Gain: 530 m

530 m Duration: 4 to 5 hours

4 to 5 hours Difficulty: Moderate (Gradual ascent, longer distance)

The Trail Experience

Starting near Fredvang, the trail to Ryten is much more forgiving on the knees than Reinebringen. Rather than an abrupt vertical wall, it follows a gradual climb across peat bogs (where wooden boardwalks assist your walk) and rolling green hillsides.

The trail offers continuous, open vistas. Halfway up, you get your first view down into Kvalvika Beach—a pristine crescent of golden sand trapped between massive vertical cliffs. For anyone used to vast open beaches and sweeping shorelines, this combination of mountain and sea feels wonderfully familiar yet utterly exotic.

Our group managed to time our ascent perfectly with a midnight sunset which I highly recommend doing! (As you can see from the photos, it is worth it).

The Reward

Standing on Ryten’s wide, windswept summit plateau with a thermos of hot coffee, watching the Atlantic waves crash into Kvalvika far below, was one of the absolute highlights of my trip.

Essential Tips for Hiking in Northern Norway

Layering is Everything: Arctic weather is notoriously unpredictable. Wear a base layer, a mid-weight fleece, and a windproof, waterproof shell jacket. Even in mid-summer, summit winds can be icy! Take Advantage of Midnight Sun: If visiting between late May and mid-July, enjoy 24-hour daylight! Hiking Reinebringen at 9 PM or 10 PM means fewer crowds and incredible warm light. Leave No Trace: Arctic ecosystems are fragile. Always stay on marked paths, pack out all trash, and respect local parking rules. Pack Snacks: High-energy treats are mandatory. Reward every major elevation gain with your favourite snacks (also to avoid fainting which I elaborate more about on my Instagram).

On my Instagram I share more about my Norway trip and what things cost me. Do have a look at my Norway highlight. If you enjoyed this post about hiking in Northern Norway, please pin it using the pins below:

If you liked this post about hiking in northern Norway, you may also be interested in my other European content:

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Hiking in Pirin National Park (Bulgaria)

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Unforgettable Viewpoints in Southern Italy

Hiking in northern Norway in my thirties reminded me that while my knees might make slightly louder noises than they used to, the views at the top are worth every step. Would you attempt hiking in northern Norway?