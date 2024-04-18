Krupajsko Vrelo: An underrated Paradise in Eastern Serbia

Weirdly enough, Serbia boasts a surprising variety of stunning landscapes; from the rolling plains of Vojvodina to the dramatic peaks of the Carpathian Mountains. I know, I know – you don’t automatically think of stunning landscapes when you think of Serbia (hey, what do you picture?!). But nestled away in Eastern Serbia, there’s a secret gem waiting to be explored: Krupajsko Vrelo.

Krupajsko Vrelo translates to “Krupaj Spring,” and this aptly describes this natural wonder. Crystal clear water emerges from underground, forming a series of turquoise pools surrounded by lush greenery. The setting, at the foot of Mount Beljanica, is nothing short of breathtaking. It’s a place that feels untouched by time, a true escape into nature’s embrace.

Here’s why this stunning place should be on your Serbian itinerary:

Plan Your Escape

Krupajsko Vrelo is a relatively easy day trip from Belgrade or other major cities in Serbia. The drive itself is scenic, and there are plenty of villages along the way to stop and explore. The road is tarred all the way and depending on your route, might include driving on the highway.

Krupajsko Vrelo is FREE to visit; there are no entry fees. However, there are some small stalls in the area that will require cash if you want to make a purchase.

How to get there

The nearest town is Despotovac and you can reach Despotovac from Belgrade by bus. You can check timings, routes and prices on this website. However, once you arrive in the town, I am not sure if there are taxis operating to be able to get to Krupajsko Vrelo which is still around 40 minutes away by car.

The easiest way is to have your own vehicle. Krupajsko Vrelo has plenty of parking and this gives you flexibility to visit other things in the area.

As you can see above, the road all the way to the parking lot is tarred and in good condition.

For those who don’t drive, consider booking through a local tour agency. There are many that offer private and shared tours. I recommend this one.

When to visit

One of the best things about Krupajsko Vrelo is that it’s free to enter, and it’s open 24/7. So, you can pack a picnic lunch and make a day of it, or simply enjoy a peaceful evening watching the sunset paint the water with golden hues.

I do recommend going on a sunny day as the brighter the sun, the clearer the water will look. For this reason, consider visiting between April and November.

While you’re there

Something to note is that the entire lake complex is quite small. So, if large local tour buses arrive, you will be fighting for space and dealing with noise. However, people in Serbia are generally polite and even with a lot of people, you’ll still find pockets of peace in this serene area.

When you arrive most people tend to head up the stairs ahead of them. I advise that you avoid the crowds by heading to the left to see the bottom of the river first. If you take your time snapping photos there, the crowds may have dispersed a little so now you can head up the stairs.

At the bottom of the stairs, turn right and walk towards the furthest point for this view. Most people aren’t willing to walk all the way to the end so it’s usually empty.

As you make your way back to the staircase, remember to admire the colours and take some photos sitting on the rocks and leaning against the trees.

The last adventure is to walk to the extreme left. You will pass fish housing (no idea how else to explain it).

The further you walk the better view of the waterfall will be. You will notice that most people just congregate in front of the waterfall and don’t take the time to walk around the area.

If you walk all the way past the fish, you eventually turn left behind a building and end up back where you started (most people take the crowded staircase back up).

If you go on a weekday, I doubt there would be anyone there. I am sharing my tips are I visited on a weekend.

WHAT ARE THE RATINGS ON PANDA’S RATING SCALE?

PLANNING YOUR VISIT:

There are technically no ‘rules’ for visiting Krupajsko Vrelo. That means you can picnic in the area and swim if you want to. However, please be safe, take litter with you and exercise common sense.

There is a restaurant on site however I cannot comment on the quality of its food. I am also quite sure the menu will be in Serbian.

There are restrooms and small stalls on site. They mostly sell candy, honey and rakijia.

Whether you’re seeking a place to relax and rejuvenate, or you’re an adventurer at heart, Krupajsko Vrelo has something to offer everyone. So, why not add this pretty place to your Serbian itinerary? You won’t be disappointed.

If you liked this post, you may also be interested in my other Serbian content:

Visiting Golubac Fortress and Veliki Buk Waterfall

A Guide for visiting Subotica

Spending a weekend in Uvac Canyon

Riding the Šargan Eight Railway

I also have a wealth of information on my Instagram. Do have a look. If you enjoyed this post about visiting Krupajsko Vrelo in Serbia, please pin it using the pins below:

Have you ever heard of Krupajsko Vrelo in Serbia? Or have I just put it on your list? Let me know in the comments below!

Share this: Facebook

Pinterest

Twitter

Print

Email

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Tumblr

