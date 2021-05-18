Visiting Kaghu Waterfall in Georgia

Kaghu Waterfall is actually one of the easier to find waterfalls in Georgia, located close to other tourist attractions like Martvilli & Balda Canyon. It only requires an easy 20 minute walk ( which I did in the rain) to be rewarded with a scenic view of the waterfall which makes it perfect for unfit pandas or for young kids.





Getting there

Follow the Google Maps Link to Balda Monastery. When Google Maps tries to take you off road onto a gravel road, do not follow! Just keep on the main road and when you see the monastery, turn left and find a parking.

You’ll see the yellow hiking signs showing you the way to various trails; follow the one for Kaghu Waterfall.





The path itself is well defined and you’ll soon reach a large iron bridge. Cross the bridge and turn right.





We turned left and ended up in the wilderness until a kind older man rescued us. You’ll know you’re on the right track when you pass this strange object.

If the weather is good, you’ll pass restaurants and cafes where you can buy something to drink or eat. Since the weather was bad when we went, we saw the cabins but they were closed. You’ll hear the waterfall and it will be yours to enjoy.





The water is COLD so do be prepared for that!

In order to make your way back to where you came from, use the same route you came in on. If the weather is good, you could easily spend a few hours here, just be vigilant as the flow from the water can be very strong.

