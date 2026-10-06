The Ultimate Mrtvica Canyon Hiking Guide (Montenegro)

They say the name Mrtvica translates to “Dead River.” Naturally, three logical women saw that label and thought, “Sounds like a fabulous spot for a Sunday stroll!”

If you are looking for a day hike in Montenegro that combines dramatic landscapes, turquoise waters, and just enough incline to make you question your life choices, Mrtvica Canyon is calling your name and this Mrtvica Canyon hiking guide is going to help you plan your adventure.

Here is the story of how three of us navigated one of Montenegro’s most breathtaking gorges- along with some genuine, actually useful advice so you don’t end up lost, dehydrated, or arguing over the best photo spot. Unfortunately, most of the information on Mrtvica Canyon is outdated. Many blog posts will have you looking for bridges and paths that no longer exist due to being washed away in previous years. Hopefully for travellers doing this hike in 2026 and beyond, this updated Mrtvica Canyon hiking guide is useful.

To Prepare

Visa

To enter Montenegro I usually use my USA B1/B2 visa. I have used it multiple times at both land and air borders without any issue. To check more about Montenegro/s visa regime, refer to this government decree.

Invest in Actual Hiking Boots

Leave the cute canvas sneakers at home. The trail alternates between packed dirt, river stones, and wet limestone. Good hiking boots or trail runners with proper grip will save your ankles and your sanity.

Transportation

You do need a car to get to the start of the hike. The closest town is Kolašin and at the time of writing this, there didn’t seem to be any public transportation options for getting around from this town. In general, I believe Montenegro is best experienced with a car and I mention this in a blog post from my first trip to Montenegro.

Pack smartly

The full out-and-back trail is roughly around 9kms depending on where you turn back, taking roughly 3 to 5 hours which includes photo stops. Pack plenty of water and calorie-dense snacks. Falling into a canyon is not the place to experience a low blood sugar crash (speaking from my own personal experience- don’t ask).

Panda’s Hiking Scale

To get to the start of the hike:

There are two main places where you can start the trail to Mrtvica Canyon. I will discuss them both.

Starting Point One:

This is the most well known starting point for the hike. It leads to a fairly large parking lot (which is just two patches of grass). However, from here, it was not very clear which way we needed to proceed to start the trail. We eventually got back in our car and drove to another place however upon driving away, I saw a sign showing the path. This starting point is a good option for nervous drivers or large cars because the other starting point is at the end of a very narrow road.

Starting Point Two:

This is the starting point that I ended up using. It cuts out around 2km of walking, however it does require driving down (and eventually up) a very narrow road with limited parking which can be a bit hair-raising for inexperienced drivers. The Google Maps link takes you as close to Danilov bridge as possible which means you will need to park on any small enclave and walk down to the bridge. If you are using this starting point, I recommend starting the hike early (before 11am) so that you can get parking easily.

The bridge is the starting point for the hike. Follow the trail to the left The road looks like this

The route

The trail winds along the Mrtvica River, offering views so breathtaking you almost forget your calf muscles are quietly screaming at you. The path itself alternates between lush forest, rocky ledges, and narrow wooden bridges that test both your balance and your trust in local infrastructure. You need to look for the red and white circles, arrows or lines on rocks and trees to know that you’re going in the right direction. For the most part, the path is well defined and you will struggle to get lost.

Highlight #1: The Gate of Wishes (Kapija Želja)

After around an hour (about 4kms) into the hike, you’ll reach the Gate of Wishes—a natural rock arch framing the crystal-clear, emerald water below. According to local legend, if you throw a stone through the arch with a pure heart, the Fairy of the Canyon will grant your wish. I didn’t throw a stone so I can’t confirm whether this is true or not.

You can actually climb down to the riverbank here for a swim! However, “refreshing” is the polite word. “Bone-chilling ice bath that will make you question all life choices” is the accurate one. Dip your toes in, take the photo, and only plunge all the way in if you want to test your heart rate limits.

Highlight #2: The Secret Waterfall

If you resist the urge to turn back immediately after your hypothermic river dip, keep walking past the Gate of Wishes. The trail rewards your persistence with a gorgeous, hidden waterfall cascading down the mossy rock face. It’s the perfect spot to stop, unpack the emergency chocolate, and pretend you aren’t all secretly checking how many steps you’ve logged.

The Big Decision: Turn Back or Keep Going?

After taking in the waterfall, the canyon and the famous Danilov Most (Danilo’s Bridge), you reach the classic hiker’s fork in the road:

Option A (The Out-and-Back): Turn around and head back the exact way you came. This is what we did, mostly because the promise of lunch and a cold drink back at the trailhead outweighed our desire to go full-on wilderness survival mode. Option B (The Long Haul): Continue onward for a much longer loop hike that takes you deeper into the canyon towards Velje Duboko. Ideal if you brought actual endurance and more snacks than us.

Practical Info for Your Visit

Because as much as we love drama, practical details save lives:

Location: The trail starts near the village of Međuriječje, about an hour’s drive from Podgorica or a 35 minute drive from Kolašin.

The trail starts near the village of Međuriječje, about an hour’s drive from Podgorica or a 35 minute drive from Kolašin. Trail Difficulty: Simple with a slight challenge. It’s not overly steep, but the path is uneven, rocky, and has some sharp drop-offs. Wear actual hiking shoes, not worn-out sneakers.

Simple with a slight challenge. It’s not overly steep, but the path is uneven, rocky, and has some sharp drop-offs. Wear actual hiking shoes, not worn-out sneakers. Best Time to Go: Spring to early autumn. If you go in spring, the river is roaring; late summer offers calmer water for a (freezing) dip. I went in early October and found the water calm and the temperatures pleasant.

Spring to early autumn. If you go in spring, the river is roaring; late summer offers calmer water for a (freezing) dip. I went in early October and found the water calm and the temperatures pleasant. Where to stay: We stayed in this forest cabin which I would highly recommend. I earn no money from referring this place, I just really liked it and thought the location was great.

We stayed in this forest cabin which I would highly recommend. I earn no money from referring this place, I just really liked it and thought the location was great. Where to eat: The best meal we ate on our trip was at Hermes Restaurant in Kolasin. Its not a far drive from the end of the hike and the food is varied and delicious.

Surprisingly, Mrtvica Canyon is easily one of Montenegro’s best-kept secrets- dramatic, wild, and just challenging enough to make you feel like you earned your post-hike dinner. If you are looking for something a bit rugged and away from the national parks, grab your favourite group of women, pack your sense of humour, and don’t forget to make a wish at the gate!

If you’re looking for recommendations on other places to visit in Montenegro, have a look at the highlights on my Instagram. If you enjoyed this this Mrtvica Canyon hiking guide, please pin it using the pins below:

If you liked this Mrtvica Canyon hiking guide, you may also be interested in my other Balkan content:

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A Detailed Guide to Exploring Peja (Kosovo)

Hiking to Gornje Bare and Donje Bare (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Whitewater rafting & hiking to Trnovačko Lake (Bosnia & Herzegovina)

Hiking in Rila National Park (Bulgaria)

Tetovo Mosque and Duf Waterfall (Macedonia)

A Simple Day Hike in Pirin National Park (Bulgaria)

Visiting Golubac Fortress and Veliki Buk Waterfall (Serbia)

Spending a weekend in Uvac Canyon (Serbia)

Krupajsko Vrelo: An Underrated Paradise (Serbia)

Tips for Visiting Gostilje Waterfall (Serbia)

Does this Mrtvica Canyon hiking guide inspire you to visit? Let me know in the comments below!