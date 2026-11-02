The Ultimate Madeira Food Guide: 8 Must-Visit Restaurants & What to Order

If you know me, you should know that I love to eat. However, since living and travelling in Europe, opportunities for well seasoned meals are honestly few and far between when sampling local cuisines.

Yes I said what I said.

So I was really pleased to find out that this was NOT the case in Madeira. If you’re reading this then pack your elasticated waistbands and throw out your calorie counters when heading to this Portuguese island.

If your idea of a vacation is sensible portion control and salads with no dressing, stop reading now. But if you’re ready to eat your way through volcanic rocks and subtropical paradise, here is the ultimate Madeira food guide, complete with map links and expected prices per person.

The Pre-Hike Sugar Trap: Loja do Chá

Before you even think about hiking off yesterday’s decisions, start your day at Loja do Chá. You came to Portugal, which means you have a legally binding obligation to eat a pastel de nata. Hey, I don’t make the rules! This charming tea shop serves up custard tarts so blistered, flaky, and creamy that you’ll briefly forget you have to walk 15,000 steps today. Wash it down with tea if you want to feel sophisticated, but let’s be honest: you’re here for the custard.

Average Price: ~€5 – €10 per person

The “I’m Healthy, I Promise” Stop: Brunchology

If you need to convince yourself (or your Instagram followers) that you’re a picture of health, pop into Brunchology.Order the salmon waffle. Is it a breakfast? Is it a dessert pretending to be lunch? Who cares? It’s savoury, it’s decadent, and the waffle grid acts as a convenient vessel for holding absurd amounts of salmon and topping. And that mango matcha… yes please!

Average Price: ~€15 – €20 per person

The Carb Overlord: Black Pearl

You cannot leave Madeira without eating bolo do caco– the island’s legendary garlic-butter-drenched sweet potato bread.Head to Black Pearl, where they serve it hot, soft, and so dripping in garlic butter that you won’t need to worry about vampires (or personal space) for the rest of your trip. Consider it essential fuel. What I loved about Black Pearl is that they have so many vegetarian options of this sandwich. I loved the soya one so much, I went back for it twice!

Average Price: ~€10 – €15 per person

The Fish That Looks Like a Monster, Tastes Like Heaven: Jaket

Madeira’s national dish is the Black Scabbard fish (espada). In the ocean, this creature looks like a nightmare from the deep sea that wants to steal your soul. On a plate at Jaket, however, it is pure magic—especially when paired with grilled banana and passionfruit. Yes, fruit on fish. Stop pulling that face, trust the locals, and take a bite. It’s sweet, salty, flaky, and somehow works so well you’ll start questioning all your life choices. For dessert fans, I recommend the dark chocolate mousse and the yoghurt cheesecake. Trust me.

Average Price: ~€20 – €40 per person

The Guilt-Free Haven: Madcuba

By day three, your body might start sending subtle distress signals begging for a vegetable. Enter Madcuba. Sip on a Virgin Piña Colada-all the tropical vibes, none of the midday hangovers-and order the vegan curry. It’s fragrant, rich,and gives you enough virtue points to justify whatever terrible culinary decision you make next.

Average Price: ~€15 – €25 per person

Royal Dining at Altitude: Café do Parque by Loft Brunch no.monte

Take the cable car up to Monte, pretend you’re royalty surveying your kingdom, and head straight to Café do Parque by Loft Brunch no.monte. Grab an iced matcha latte to pretend you’re an influencer, and pair it with their Madrid shrimp.It’s fresh, punchy, and the perfect pitstop before you inevitably decide whether to take the wicker toboggan down the hill or walk into the Tropical Garden like a normal person.

Average Price: ~€15 per person

The High-End Reset: Galleria

When you decide it’s time to remove your hiking boots or peel off your swimsuit and pretend you have manners, book a table at Galleria (Galeria Restaurante). Start with their garlic bread (it’s addictive) and work your way up to the seafood options. Their grilled salmon is cooked to absolute perfection—crispy skin, tender flesh, and zero pretence. It’s sleek, sophisticated, and guaranteed to make you feel like a civilized human being again.

Average Price: ~€25 – €45 per person

The Light at the End of the Tunnel: Rabaçal Nature Spot Café (Levada 25 Hike)

You’ve marched through damp tunnels, dodged dripping waterfalls, and dragged your legs along the famous Levada das 25 Fontes trail. You deserve a medal. Instead, you get something much better: Rabaçal Nature Spot Café at the end of the hike.

Reward your near-death physical exertion with a slice of lemon meringue pie that stands 8cm tall, or a berry pavlova so light and sweet it practically floats off the plate. You just burned 800 calories; eating 1,200 right back is just basic math.

Average Price: ~€8 – €15 per person

And there you have it: my culinary tour of Madeira that guarantees high calories, questionable fish choices, and garlic breath potent enough to ward off any island evil spirits. Whether you’re scaling mountain peaks just to justify a thick slice of lemon meringue or blindly trusting that grilled bananas belong on deep-sea monsters, eating your way through this subtropical rock is an adventure worth every single step.

If you’re looking for recommendations about things to do in Madeira have a look at the highlights on my Instagram. If you enjoyed this ultimate Madeira food guide , please pin it using the pins below:

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Eating out in Madeira is an enjoyable way to spend your time on the island in addition to all the amazing activities on offer on the island. Did you enjoy this ultimate Madeira food guide? Let me know in the comments below!