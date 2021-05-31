Free classroom activities for English Teachers (100% digital)

As many teachers explore new methods of teaching and learning in response to COVID-19, I’ve decided to share some free classroom activities for English teachers that have worked in my classroom to help other educators support and engage their students.

Photo by Katerina Holmes on Pexels.com

As an educator, it’s become a challenge to meet students’ needs in a rapidly changing learning environment — finding engaging ways to teach remotely, quickly getting up to speed with new technologies, and keeping on top of shifting policies and guidelines.

To make this challenging time easier, I’ve created, adapted and modified some free classroom activities for English teachers to help those who may need them.

How to use

All resources are digital and can be used for both virtual and in person teaching. Activities can be used for grades 8-12 depending on the ability of your students.

Clicking on the links will ask you to make a copy of the activity and save to your drive. Make sure you have a Google account.

Not all the resources are 100% original and sources have been given credit where possible. If I discredited or left out a source, do reach out so I can rectify the error. Please use these to ease the burden of finding and creating resources for your English classes. DO NOT resell them for profit.

Photo by Katerina Holmes on Pexels.com

For the film study units, I recommend watching this video I created for helpful guidlines on how to execute a film study effectively. For more teaching advice, you can check out my hashtag #pandasteachingtips on Instagram.

Click on each image to lead you to the resources

Activities range from poetry writing for beginners to analytic poetry essays. Includes a collaborative class exercise. Concepts assessed: Speaking & Listening Reading Writing Creativity

A few surveys I use to check in with my students regarding their mental health & their class expectations. Mood boosting notes are also available for days when they need an extra pick-me-up.

A bold & riveting movie, this unit focuses on relevant themes like race, empathy, identity, self awareness & stereotyping. The movie has violence and strong language so only suitable for mature students (prep them). Skills assessed: Comprehension Writing Synthesis Creativity

A feel good film for all students. Activities cover themes like conformity, belonging, traditions, self worth and the pursuit of passions. Skills assessed: Comprehension Writing Synthesis Creativity Speaking & Listening

The perfect movie for teaching concepts like feminism, equality, inclusion, diversity and female liberation. Skills assessed: Comprehension Writing Synthesis Speaking & Listening

This movie tackles issues of bullying, belonging, self doubt and examines the complexity of family relationships and friendships. Skills assessed: Comprehension Speaking & Listening Writing Synthesis Creativity

A resident story showing how hard work doesn’t always guarantee success. Students will be asked to ponder life lessons learnt from this movie in the activities. Skills assessed: Comprehension Writing Synthesis Speaking & Listening

A wide variety of topics for informational essays that will appeal to students of all ages and backgrounds. Skills assessed: Grammar Writing Synthesis

If you enjoyed this post, please pin it using the graphic below:

If you enjoyed the resources or found them useful, please leave a comment below! Also feel free to share with your teacher friends & colleagues.

Share this: Facebook

Print

Email

Pinterest

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Skype

Twitter

Tumblr

