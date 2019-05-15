As seen on…

I have been privileged to contribute to many incredible platforms. Click on the pictures to go to the original posts.

My very 1st podcast where I break down what “strength of a passport” means and what passport privilege is. I also discuss how to support friends with a weaker passport when planning travels.

An interview with fellow UAE expat, Jamie. We talk about all things expat ranted including the funny/weird things that occur while traveling.

I shared my expat story especially what led me to leave behind my home country for new adventures in this book by Juliet Sullivan.

A podcast with the infamous Sarah from Beyond The Dollar. We discuss the many challenges of living and working in another country as well as how you can prepare both emotionally and financially if you’re considering working overseas.

An article about the lesser known challenges of teaching abroad and why teaching in a foreign country isn’t for everyone.

A podcast where I discuss how expat life can help you discover your passions and contribute to your personal development!

A collaborative article with some amazing travel bloggers about how to maximise your travel time when you have a full time job.

An article outlining 5 must-try authentic Kuwaiti dishes when visiting this small Gulf country.

An interview I did with Anna Fadeeva to contribute to her book. I shared the challenges of living and working in South Africa and how that motivated me to move abroad.

An interview about my journey moving from South Africa to Kuwait. I reveal how I try to maintain ties with friends & family while living abroad.

