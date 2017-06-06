7 things I can now do after being an Editor’s Pick on WordPress Discover!

Imagine this scenario:
It’s a quiet Friday night, your tummy is full from supper, and you’re checking your online banking to check the week’s spending. Just as you begin daydreaming about your plans for the weekend, the phone rings interrupting your thoughts.
“I’m on my way home,” a loved one informs you. ”And I’m bringing about 1000 friends with me.”
“WHAT?!?!” you exclaim.
“We’ll be there in an hour.”
PANIC.
This was essentially how I felt after receiving an email from a WordPress editor letting me know that one of my posts was selected as an editor’s pick.
It meant that this blogging platform- WordPress- would feature our site on the Discover page which picks the best blog posts and shares them with the entire blogging community. So there my little panda-inspired slice of the web would be on their account which has over 12.8 million followers. Of course I wasn’t surprised that it happened to be the the ONE post Fox and I collaborated on together… it just goes to show that this husband & wife duo work best when we put our heads together.
Anyway, I snapped myself out of my temporary paralysis and started doing the blog equivalent of housework over the course of a few days. I altered the colours, adjusted the fonts, tinkered with a widget here, tightened up a post there and double checked the ‘subscribe’ and ‘share’ buttons.
I actually had to wait around 10 days before it happened; in fact I had given up hope that it would happen at all. But last Sunday evening, it began: the ‘likes’, the comments, and the follows. Thousands of new visitors traipsed through my house, hugged my babies, admired my throw pillows and commented on Fox’s wall art. Though the overwhelming majority were wonderful guests (please come again!), some had their own agenda and a couple even tried to kick our dogs (I’m watching you).
And then…
*crickets*
*I peek my head out*
Coast is clear. Whew!
Looks like the party’s over and everyone went home. Now that it’s just us, can we chat?
So what does being an Editor’s Pick mean for me as a blogger? It equals a substantial increase in traffic to the site, recognition among my blogging peers, more subscribers and a confidence boost. All this and I have been blogging for less than a year! I feel chuffed!
I don’t know the odds of being selected. I’ll leave that to the math whizzes out there to determine. I may be good with words, but I’m certainly not good with numbers.
Of one thing I’m certain, though. It feels good, absolutely remarkable in fact, to realize that our experiences are resonating with readers and that my posts (at least one of them) have been chosen as among the best in the world. I am also taking this as a sign that Fox and I need to collaborate more!
When a writer writes for the pure joy of writing and takes photos for the pure joy of taking photos, it shows.
7 Things I Can Do Now Since Being Featured on Discover:
1. I can wear a sash on the streets of Kuwait that says “Miss Editor’s Pick.” Or maybe not, since I hate ironing and Fox isn’t around to do my bidding.
2. I can revel in the fact that I am finally getting positive comments and feedback from people besides my mum and my sister.
3. I can experience 5 minutes of fame without claiming to be impregnated by a pop star or having had an affair with U.S. president (considering who the American president is now, that would be pretty gross. Obama would’ve been a different story).
4. I can be happy that I now have readers in places I not only have never heard of, but also can’t pronounce their names. Although that won’t stop me from trying. (Llanfair Pwllgwyngyll … anyone?)
5. I get to put a new Discover tattoo on my website’s face! It’s here on the right (scroll up to find it) ->
6. I can boast about my new virtual friends in the region since I discovered a lot of bloggers in other Middle Eastern countries, sharing their experiences with the world too.
7. I have since figured out who at Discover I need to bribe in order to get featured again. Ben Huberman, if you are reading this, lets get in touch to discuss your terms. This has been fun!
So if you are new here:
¡Bienvenido! স্বাগতম! Selamat Datang! 您好! Tervetuloa! こんにちは! Добро пожаловать! 안녕하세요! สวัสดี! Hoşgeldiniz! Saluti! नमस्कार! !مرحبا hujambo! Goeie dag! გამარჯობა! Herzlich Willkommen! Ahoj! Sanbonani! Witam!
Its is really great to have you here in my virtual home. I would love if you could leave me a little comment about where you are from and what you’re blogging about so we can get to know each other!
37 thoughts on “7 things I can now do after being an Editor’s Pick on WordPress Discover!”
Superb writing. I am shalini from mumbai india. I only read books so now I started writing about them just a newbie
LikeLike
Nice to meet you Shalini!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi! We’ve met before! I’m amulya from hyderabad, India. My blog is a collection of food references, food jokes, a huge collection of my embarrassing moments and my wonderful experiences in the hospital ward as a medical student. Hoping that you’ll drop by and give it a read!
LikeLike
Done and I love your writing and stories! So glad you found me!
LikeLiked by 1 person
LIKEWISE!!! *SCREAMS* *DANCE MOVES THAT LOOK LIKE IM CONVULSING* 😁😁😁
LikeLike
You really made me laugh so hard today 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
MISSION ACCOMPLISHED!!! Also, also, I LOVE YOUR POSTS
LikeLike
I tend to get out of control when I find awesome people….excuse the mania 😝
LikeLiked by 1 person
Aww, that’s so awesome! Well done!!! 🙂
LikeLike
Thanks Bunny and Panda!
LikeLike
Congratulations! Your blogs are enjoyable to read!
LikeLike
Ah thank you so much Jeena 🙂
LikeLike
Well, thank God for Ben Huberman otherwise I would never have found you! Love your writing! It’s so much fun to read, specifically the gifs (the panda saying “hi” was so adorable!) I’m from India!
LikeLike
Nice to meet you Anne! Yip I need to send a little present to Ben 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations 💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻
LikeLike
Congrats on the Editor’s Pick! Your personality shines out through the blog perfectly, making for a great read.
LikeLike
Oh thank you so much for those kind words!! Just had a look at your blog now and I going to devour it post by post. Your posts look super interesting or maybe I am just biased because I LOVE Singapore and well, South East Asia in general.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That is great~~~!!!!! Well done! Now that’s some inspiration. 🙂
LikeLike
Ah thank you. Don’t know how it happened though 😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations!You deserved to be an Editor’s Pick! I’m Atria from Philippines and now an expat in India 🙂 I write about anything under the sun and now you inspire me to document life as an expat 🙂 Your posts helped a lot even we’re from different countries. 🙂
LikeLike
Wow an expat in india?! That is so unusual because usually people leave India to become expats elsewhere. I am definitely going to check out your blog!
LikeLike
Congrats!! I only started following you a couple weeks ago and I just love the way your words flow together. It’s so natural and funny! I just recently moved to Switzerland, so I love reading your posts about adapting to expat life. Keep them coming! 😊
LikeLike
Ah so you knew me before the fame… a true friend 🙂 Just kidding. Thank you for your lovely words, I just write from the heart!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congratulations! Loved the Editor’s choice post and I’m psyched that I clicked “follow” because your voice is fantastic. (Hops on board.) I’m from Boston and my blog is withloveandalittleselfdeprecation.com. It’s my love letter to hyperbole, my funny family, and finding the silver lining. Looking forward to reading more of your blog!
LikeLike
Hi Becca! Thank you so much for finding me and stopping by 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ahhhh this such an awesome news! So inspiring! Great job Expat Fox and Expat panda! You are so deserving to have this pick, you are a great blogger and I am one of your readers who is learning a lot about your adventures!
MABBROOKKKKK!
LikeLike
You are my ORIGINAL supporter right from day one! Don’t need to be on Discover to remind me of who was with me from the start 😀 Thanks for always being supportive 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Panda, I’m madeyerogue (fake name obviously) from Greece (that’s true though, lol). I stumbled upon your blog because of that Editor’s pick and after reading that I decided to follow you and read more. I write … well, I just write while thinking what I’m gonna be writing about since I’m no expert at anything but I’d love it if you wanted to read. Congrats on your success! Your writing puts a smile on my face! 🙂
LikeLike
Congratulations!!! You deserve it so much :)))) btw: add ‘Welcome’ in Polish at the end- Witam 🙂
LikeLike
Oh thank you so much! And it is done and dusted- just added it to the post! Thank you for sharing that bit of information with me. I love to learn phrases in new languages 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome 🙂
LikeLike
It’s inspiring to see that anything can be done, like you being featured on Discover and growing in the WordPress world. Thank you for sharing! My name is Abby. I love connecting with new people, fashion, and all things travel!
LikeLike
Omg congratulations!!!!! Xxx
LikeLike
This was a funny post. Congratulations! Hopefully, one day I can reach these heady heights of the blogosphere 🙂
LikeLike
Talk about being a celebrity! You should be chuffed and never stop talking about it! Can I please have your autograph? You can address it to Muna 😁
LikeLike
Found you, yes, via Editors’ Pick. I taught English in Thailand last year, and love following other teachers working abroad! Congratulations!
LikeLike
Just came across this post in the community pool. Such a fun read, was smiling the whole way down the page! And congrats to you!
LikeLike